Mr. Larry James Dise, 71, beloved husband of Henrietta Martin Crockett Dise and lifelong resident of Tangier Island, VA, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. Born September 14, 1950 on Tangier, he was the son of the late Adrian and Gladys Bowden Dise.

Funeral services will be held at the New Testament Congregation on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., with interment in the Crockett Family Cemetery.

Contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to the New Testament Congregation Missions Fund, P.O. Box 266, Tangier, VA 23440.

