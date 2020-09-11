Funeral services for Ella Jones of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
