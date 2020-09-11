Funeral services for Mr. Kevin Cannon of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home Princess Anne, Md.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.  Interment will be at Mt. Peer Church Cemetery, Marion, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.

