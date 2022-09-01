Funeral services for Doris Butler of Federalsburg, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Emanuel House of Praise, Seaford, Delaware.  A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 7:30 PM at Bethel United Methodist Church, Federalsburg, Md.  Interment will be at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Federalsburg, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.