Funeral services for Mr. Reginald Holland of Salisbury Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at Metropolitan Cemetery, Bowling Hill, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.