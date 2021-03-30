A private Funeral Service for Mr. Donald Price of Pittsville, MD will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A private family viewing will be held on Thursday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Pastor Carroll Mills will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Maddox Family Cemetery, Marion, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.