A private Funeral Service for Mr. Donald Price of Pittsville, MD will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  A private family viewing will be held on Thursday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Pastor Carroll Mills will be the Eulogist.  Interment will be at Maddox Family Cemetery, Marion, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.

Broadwater Academy Ad