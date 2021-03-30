A private Funeral Service for Mr. Donald Price of Pittsville, MD will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A private family viewing will be held on Thursday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Pastor Carroll Mills will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Maddox Family Cemetery, Marion, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
Related Posts
Marisa Williams
November 13, 2017
Josephine M. Johnson
March 15, 2018
Mr. Preston Johnson
March 4, 2021
Dale Williams, Jr. of Exmore
October 26, 2020
Local Conditions
March 30, 2021, 9:53 am
Sunny
50°F
50°F
7 mph
real feel: 51°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 59%
wind speed: 7 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:51 am
sunset: 7:24 pm
2 hours ago
Chincoteague Island Library announces Virtual “Tales 4 Tots” episodes - Shore Daily NewsThe Chincoteague Island Library is pleased to announce, a 6-episode series of the popular Tales 4 Tots program. Prior to the pandemic, Tales 4 Tots was a year-round program offered by the Chincotegaue...