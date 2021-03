The Tuesday COVID-19 report was not available because of a technical issue.

A notice on the website reads: “The VDH COVID-19 data visualizations are offline due to a technical outage. We are working to resolve the issue. Please check back shortly.”

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 54 to 910 statewide.

ShoreDailyNews.com will continue to monitor to provide the local and statewide update when it is available.

.