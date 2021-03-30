The Chincoteague Island Library is pleased to announce, a 6-episode series of the popular Tales 4 Tots program. Prior to the pandemic, Tales 4 Tots was a year-round program offered by the Chincotegaue Island Library for children. With the restrictions in place, the Tales 4 Tots program has been cancelled since last March. The library is happy to announce that Tales 4 Tots will be back, virtually, for the next 6 weeks.

Each episode features 2 children’s books and an interactive rhyming activity. The virtual story times premiered on Thursday morning, March 25th. Visit the Chincotegaue Island Library Facebook page for the link to the story time event!