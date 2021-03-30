The Chincoteague Island Library is pleased to announce, a 6-episode series of the popular Tales 4 Tots program. Prior to the pandemic, Tales 4 Tots was a year-round program offered by the Chincotegaue Island Library for children. With the restrictions in place, the Tales 4 Tots program has been cancelled since last March. The library is happy to announce that Tales 4 Tots will be back, virtually, for the next 6 weeks.
Each episode features 2 children’s books and an interactive rhyming activity. The virtual story times premiered on Thursday morning, March 25th. Visit the Chincotegaue Island Library Facebook page for the link to the story time event!
According to Chincoteague Island Library Board member, Aubrey Kurtz, “We are pleased to be able to offer this series of Tales 4 Tots episodes. This allows us to continue to provide support to our community during these difficult times. This is just another way to share our love of reading with our community as well as our many visitors from around the world.”
The Chincoteague Island Library is located at 4077 Main St., Chincoteague. For more information call the Library at 757-336-3460, visit the web site www.
.