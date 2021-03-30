Chincoteague Island LibraryThe Chincoteague Island Library is pleased to announce, a 6-episode series of the popular Tales 4 Tots program.  Prior to the pandemic, Tales 4 Tots was a year-round program offered by the Chincotegaue Island Library for children. With the restrictions in place, the Tales 4 Tots program has been cancelled since last March.  The library is happy to announce that Tales 4 Tots will be back, virtually, for the next 6 weeks.

Each episode features 2 children’s books and an interactive rhyming activity. The virtual story times premiered on Thursday morning, March 25th. Visit the Chincotegaue Island Library Facebook page for the link to the story time event!

This project was made possible by readers & activity leaders Susan Birch, Linda Humphries, Diane Fisher, Lou Bender, Barbara Mason, Linda Ryan and Bonnie Oberlander. Behind the scenes, videography, production and editing was done by Doug Mills, while Linda Ryan and Aubrey Kurtz served as producers. Each episode features music by bensound.com.

According to Chincoteague Island Library Board member, Aubrey Kurtz, “We are pleased to be able to offer this series of Tales 4 Tots episodes.  This allows us to continue to provide support to our community during these difficult times. This is just another way to share our love of reading with our community as well as our many visitors from around the world.”

The Chincoteague Island Library is located at 4077 Main St., Chincoteague.  For more information call the Library at 757-336-3460, visit the web site www.chincoteagueislandlibary.org or visit the Chincoteague Island Library on Facebook.

.