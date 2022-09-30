Darrell Scott “Scotty” Lewis, 67, of Saxis, husband of Sherrye Lewis, passed away on September 27, 2022 at his residence.

Born on January 12, 1955 in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late Nevitt Miles Lewis and Shirley Martin Lewis. Darrell was a machinist and technician for NASA Wallops. In his early years, he enjoyed fishing and duck hunting. He played chess, liked music and enjoyed electronics, computers and gaming.

Other than his wife, Sherrye, Darrell is survived by a sister, Lisa Lewis Cooke of Saxis, VA; a nephew, Benjamin John Byrd; two sister-in-laws, Leilani Smith (Billy) of Hallwood, VA and Laura Lewis of Saxis, VA; brother-in-law, Lee Miles (Tammy) of Saxis, VA; goddaughter, Brooke Taylor (Brad) and their son, Hudson, of Saxis, VA; godson, William Bailey (Melanie Bradshaw) and their son, Watson, of Saxis; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Saxis United Methodist Church with Rev. William Jefferson officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Saxis Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

