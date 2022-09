Thursday evening

The Nandua Warriors traveled to play Snow Hill on Thursday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 35-0. The Warriors improve to 4-1 on the season and will be action again on October 6th against Portsmouth Christian at home.

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to play Colonel Richardson and fell 45 to 6. The Firebirds fall to 1-4 on the season will be in action next week as they host the Bruton Panthers.

