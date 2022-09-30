Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall in southern South Carolina today. But the forecasts still call for the center to move inland over the mountains and winds should die down as it does. The winds will affecting the Shore be the result of interaction with a high pressure system over Ohio and a front off of our coast and really have little to do with Ian.

As far as the Eastern Shore is concerned, here are the expected effects. It is very unlikely that the center of Ian will come anywhere near the Eastern Shore.

Winds:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Northumberland, Lancaster, Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Beach warnings: Beach warnings are up for high surf and strong rip currents. It is best to stay away from our seaside beaches and barrier islands into next week.

Rain: The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for 2-6 inches of rain starting Friday and ending Tuesday. However most of the forecasters are calling for a break in the rain on Saturday. Rains, at this time, are expected to return Sunday and Monday which could bring the total up to the 4 to 6 inch range but for now, Saturday looks relatively dry.

Tornadoes: There is always the possibility of isolated tornadoes embeded in the rain bands which are the remanants of Ian but the threat is in the minor range.

Tidal flooding: Minor to moderate tidal flooding could occur in low lying areas throughout the weekend.