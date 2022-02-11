Funeral services for Mr. Darius Miles of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at John Wesley Cemetery, Princess Anne, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
