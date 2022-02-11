A memorial service for Mr. Elroy Jones of Atlantic, VA will be held on Saturday from 1 PM until 3 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, VA. Interment will be private. There will be no public viewing. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, VA.
