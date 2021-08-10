Daniel E. Baumbaugh, 93, died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at his home in Bloxom, Virginia. Born April 28, 1928 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late Daniel Baumbaugh and Jean Brown Baumbaugh and he lived in Bloxom for more than nineteen years. He was a retired Lieutenant Commander, U.S. Coast Guard, and a retired insurance executive of the Marine Office of America Corporation of San Francisco. He attended Leatherbury United Methodist Church in Deep Creek, VA and Grace United Methodist Church, Parksley. He was a life member of Mt. Juneau-Gastineaux Lodge No. 51, F&AM, Juneau, AK, a life member of the Military Officers Association of America and a life member of the U.S. Coast Guard Bering Sea Patrol-Alaska Veterans Reunion Association.

Mr. Baumbaugh is survived by his wife, Dorothy Baumbaugh; daughters Linda Powell of Phenix City, AL, Theresa Birch of Bloxom and Diane Smith of Onancock; and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Fairview Lawn Cemetery with JoLynn Hart officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Intrepid Hospice, Post Office Box 770, Onley, VA 23418 or the SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc, Post Office Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

