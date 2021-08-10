Michael Anthony Arpino, 67, a resident of Eastville, VA, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, VA. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Eugene Arpino and the late Flora Cassone Arpino. He was the owner of the former Arpino’s Clam Bar in Eastville, as well as VanDent Dental, Inc. and Arpino Spices. Michael was also an avid amateur writer. He was previously involved in Cape Charles Little League and Cape Charles Lions Club.

He is survived by his family, Nan, Paul, Dane, Christy, Carra, Serefina, Thearan, Joseph, Joyce, Michael, Thomas, Mary, and Amanda.

A celebration of life service will be conducted, Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 12:30PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Fr. J. Michael Breslin officiating. The family will visit with relatives and friends following the service until 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Cancer Center.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

