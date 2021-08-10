Edith Doughty, 94, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at The Citadel at Nassawadox in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Craddockville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Rosser C. Doughty and the late Mary Gregory Doughty. She was a retired loan officer and a member of Craddockville United Methodist Church.

Edith is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Julia Ann Bartlett; and six brothers, Wilson, Edgar, Jack, Guy, Jimmy and Byrd.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 2:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Rob Kelly officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Craddockville United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. June Custis, P.O. Box 66, Craddockville, VA 23341.

