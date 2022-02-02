1.1979 Chevrolet Malibu, hot rod $11,000 443-523-5741
2.2 American Valve 3/4in. gate valves, brass compact design, model #T300S $10 each, 6 new Stella Artois beer glasses $40 757-665-4071
3.LF an adult pig/hog, preferably 5 months or older 757-709-2686
4.2004 Chrysler Sebring convertible, in good shape, no leaks, electric seat warmers, 6 CD player, AM/FM radio, $4,200 firm 757-336-3377
5.LF factory tires and rims for a 1986 Chevrolet Caprice, LF body for a 1984-86 Cutlass Supreme, LF 1987 El Camino hood 757-350-9497
6.LF moped in good condition 757-505-6498
7.
8.set of 4 Firestone truck tires size LT245-70-r17, $200 obo 757-387-7174
9.LF claw feet for an old bath tub 757-442-9702
10.18in Universal rims $500 obo 757-709-4287
11.Old tools 973-951-4704
12.LF a spare rim for a 2000 Ford Ranger 235-75-r15, 5 lug, LF 2 bedroom trailer in Maryland 410-422-8973
13.757-710-5954 LF 4wd truck w/ low mileage, American made
14.42in deck for a Craftsman riding mower, only used 1 season, like new, new blades included $200 757-678-6250
15.White Dog found on Bayside Road 757-710-4365