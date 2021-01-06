Graveside Service for “Cookie” Lenora Jane Francis will be conducted from the New Allen Memorial A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Franktown, Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1:00pm with Presiding Elder Chester W. Morris, officiating. Family and friends may call at the John O Morris Funeral Home Thursday evening 3-5pm. Online condolences, Virtual Visitation and Service links are provided at the website: morrisfuneralhome.org.
