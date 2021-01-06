Funeral Service for Mrs. Elizabeth Holiday Ames will be conducted from the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00am with Bishop David Sabatino, officiating. Family and friends may call at the John O Morris Funeral Home Friday evening 4-6pm. Mrs. Ames will be remembered as the wife of the late Milton E. Ames and the mother of Milton Ames, Jr., Larry Ames, Brenda Holden, Diane Ames, and Gloria Bailey. The family plans to host a gathering celebrating her life … on the Eastern Shore once it is safe to gather. Online condolences, Virtual Visitation and Service links are provided at the website: morrisfuneralhome.org.