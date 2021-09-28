Carroll Thomas Budd, 82, of Greenbush, husband of Brenda Taylor Budd, passed away on September 27, 2021 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350. Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA. To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.
