1.FREE ITEMS NEED TO PICK UP AND TAKE AWAY CRAFTMAN TABLE SAW ROCKWELL DRILL PRESS 757-414-0505

2. Looking for a 3 or 4 bedroom home in Accomack County area. Please call me at 757-678-2902.

3. Looking for junk cars must be complete 757-302-5082

4. Two Lots 59 & 60 Slipper Shell Dr, Horntown, VA Price for both lots $47,000. SERIOUS INQUIRES ONLY! Call Jim at 757-894-4476

5. 1. Set of Ford f-150 tires and rims $300 size 255/65 17 2. Kenwood receiver with speakers $100 757-894-2028

6. For sale 1967 18’ fiberglass bow rider $1900 or best Offer ,hydro foil design with Carolinea flair 115 hp merc outboard mtr. Trailer good for storage only. $900 Sunbrella mooring cover ,orig. metal gas tanks perfect cond plus plastic tanks , VHF radio ,LED depth finder Bimini top too much to list selling due to health concerns call leave msg will get back to you 757-442-5765

7. LF used car with good reliable motor less than 100k miles..2500 cash not interest in looks just want good running dependable motor..757-854-8215

8. FREE—Washer & dryer….must pick up (older models, both work). Call after 6pm please 757-894-8594

9. 1. Handmade Elephant Ear Bird Baths on driftwood. Various sizes available. Call if interested. Located in Exmore.2. Brand new pool ladder. $25 410-430-0476

10. LF recliner 757-651-4093

11. Dogs found Beagle male 709-4148

12. Heavy duty tool box $700, log splitter $700, RX70 dirt bike $1,800 443-880-1331

13. Burning barrels $25, .270 cal. rifle $350 709-4362

14. LF someone to cut tree limbs 678-2244

15. 8N Ford tractor 710-0818

16. 30′ camper, NASCAR items, compressor 710-0595

17. Elec. water heater $150, Whirlpool washer $125, cedar wardrobe $150 710-5238

18. Light brown oak cabinet $30 757-7542

19. Snapper riding mower 42″ deck $500 710-0822

20. 330 sq. ft. floor tile 7.5″x19″ $300, office desk w/chair $50 732-581-9909

21. Free firewood you pick up corner of Jefferson and Monroe Sts. in Exmore

22. 2 Oak night stands $20 ea. 443-968-0623

23. LF Totes, LF pickup truck, LF 2 bedroom trailer 410-422-8973

24. Erica Badou in Portsmouth tomorrow night tickets $125 710-1490

25. LG steamer trunk $35, Elec. heaters $30 ea. , LF Belgium Browning shotgun or pistols 757-387-7506