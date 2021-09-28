Earle Keith Bridges, 92, a resident of Onley, VA, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center, Parksley, VA. A native of Cape Charles, VA, he was the son of the late James Bridges and the late Edith Read Bridges. Earle was a United States Army Veteran who served during the Korean War. An active member of Onley United Methodist Church, he enjoyed fishing, was an avid reader and a Washington Football fan. Earle retired after 23 years as a Sales Manager for Penn Central Railroad and was formerly employed as a Police Lieutenant for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge–Tunnel.

He is survived by two children, Keith Northam Bridges and his wife, Jodi, of Onancock, VA, and Read Burton Bridges and his wife, Jayanne, of Keller, VA; three grandchildren Shannon Bridges Hall, Richard Burton Bridges and Jessica Bridges Fitchett all of Onancock and four great-grandchildren, Austin Bridges, Skyler Lewis, James Lewis and Italy Hall.

A celebration of life service will be conducted, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 5:00PM at Onley United Methodist Church with Reverend James Canody officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Onley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 98, Onley, VA 23418 or to Oregon Health and Science University, c/o Children’s Unit, 3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland, OR 97239

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.