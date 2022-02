The Broadwater Academy Vikings came in 2nd place in the Metro Conference Tournament after falling to the vaunted Atlantic Shores Seahawks in Saturday evening’s Championship Game 79-68.

The Vikings were led by Bradyn Justice who had 39 points. Braden Washington added 9 for the Vikings in the losing effort.

The Vikings have been given a 10 seed in the State Playoff Tournament and will play at 7 seeded Christ Chapel Tuesday evening in the opening round. The game time has not yet been decided.

