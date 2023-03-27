Carl James Lewis, Jr., 78, husband of Virginia Oneil Bowen Lewis and a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Cape Charles, he was the son of the late Carl James Lewis, Sr. and the late Page Williams Lewis. He was a retired Senior Tunnel Mechanic for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by three children, Jennifer L. Slovinski and her husband, Matt, of Virginia Beach, VA, Kimmie Anne Gagliano and her husband, John, of Yorktown, VA, and C.J. Lewis and his wife, Ashleigh, of Seaford, VA; a sister, Diana Faye Moore and her husband, Billy, of Cape Charles; a brother, David Lewis and his wife, Sandra, of Cape Charles; three grandchildren, Ashlee Bradford, Carl Lewis IV, and Alan Lewis; two nephews, Robbie Moore, Jr. and Andrew Lewis; and his beloved dog, Tucker. He was predeceased by a nephew, David A. Lewis, Jr.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 11:00AM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. Family will join friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 7:00PM til 8:00PM. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

