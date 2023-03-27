Oyster lovers will attest that the Eastern Shore of Virginia is one of the world’s best places to enjoy the tasty bivalve.

Southern Living documented that fact in the April edition. The magazine ran an article on Best Local Restaurants.

Under the top 5 Oyster Restaurants were two familiar local names. The second place went to the Oyster Farm at Kings Creek in Cape Charles. The number 5 award went to the Island House in Wachapreague. Both restaurants offer oysters in various forms and offer local destinations for fine dining.

Congratulations to two local restaurants for making the Southern Living best of list.