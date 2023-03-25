1.Looking for a 3-point hitch attached finish mower for compact tractor, 54 to 60 inch wide would be optimum. Equal to Woods RM60 with PTO. Please call and leave message of price and location with call back number. 980-264-2266

2.F/S 2006 Lincoln town car excellent running car 170 k clear pa title white with tan leather interior with a sunroof $4,500. b.o 609-780-4960

3.Washing machine $400 757-709-1522

4. LF junk appliances or scrap metal will pick up, burn barrels $20 757-678-2566

5. Large wood stove $200 443-235-3597

6.Hard shell bed cover for short bed p/u $125, pick up grill guard $100, stainless steel tub $300 757-710-5238

7.2 pc. lining room set $350 757-710-5297

8.Cherry wood hutch $300 757-710-6119

9.New pair of Jordan’s for sale 757-666-8511

10.For sale set of tires P255/70R18 best offer, shutters best offer, folding cot $40 obo 757-665-5415

11.1999 Ford F-250 utility body truck $3,500 obo, 55 gal. plastic drums, 300 gal. totes 757-505-6863

12.For sale roosters, 2 wall gun racks 757-710-7830

13. For sale XL 5000 watt generator needs work make offer, boy’s and girl’s bikes $20 ea. 757-710-0592

14.Washer/Dryer $400 757-414-1392