Funeral services for Brenda Ward of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Anne Bryant Nock of Onancock
August 4, 2019
Mr. Ronald Jones, Sr.
September 23, 2020
James Warren Smith
March 15, 2018
Evelyn Hinman Ray of Parksley
June 25, 2020
Local Conditions
August 10, 2021, 4:43 pm
Mostly sunny
88°F
88°F
9 mph
real feel: 96°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 61%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:14 am
sunset: 8:02 pm
4 hours ago
Click here to replay today’s Coffee with Kelley, which featured Shelley Strain with the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence who discussed online dating and tips for early dating safety. ... See MoreSee Less
Coffee With Kelley - online dating and safety tips for early datingToday’s Coffee with Kelley segment with guest Shelly Strain, Executive Director for the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence, where the topic was online dating and early dating safety t...