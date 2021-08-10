Funeral services for Brenda Ward of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.