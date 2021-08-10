Funeral services for Mrs. Geraldine Jenkins of Snow Hill, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Coolspring United Methodist Church, Girdletree, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Rev. Whittington will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
