- Looking For: a wood stove or fireplace insert wood stove. To be used in Exmore. For Sale: 19ft boat trailer can tow it home. Needs some repairs to be suitable to carry a boat. Today Only $150 CASH No Title. DMV easily get home made trailer title. 3500 watt 110/240 volt Coleman Electric Start Generator comes with new carburetor in the box. $250 FREE 24 ft Round pool 4ft deep. Full of water. Sitting with cover over it 3 years. You take it down and haul away. Will need to pump water out. Call or test 757-710-8606
- Punching bag with chains. Matchbox cars and you trucks. Boys soccer and baseball,cleats size 3.5
Call or text 7577100132
- Looking for geese 7577103192
- 2003 Dodge ram 1500 super clean 96,000 miles 2wd hemi 1 owner $12,000 4435235741
- FOR SALE MOBILE HOME INTERIOR DOOR GOOD CONDITION 34 X 76 $50 FIRM CALL OR TEXT 999-4999
- L/f late model car or truck or junk car that needs work 6097804960
- 48 in hustler sport zero turn..$1,500.. tow dolly with wheel straps.. $850 7573505873
- 6656127 Older model Johnson outboard new water pump and fuel pump clean carborator $125
- Yearbook 1967 Marian smith yearbook, Mechanical tools and electric tools 6948625
- Lf a free camping trailer 6948467
- 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 utility van full cage fully loaded comes with extra parts $1000 7101489
- Eureka upright vacuum $20, Colored tv $15, Brand new toilet seat $25
- Lf donation of sofa and microwave 7573312598
- Lg window ac unit 12k btu $200 obo, Electric fireplace heater $100 obo, Pair of end tables $100 7577101497
- 2 500 watt halogen floodlights brand new great for lighting up a backyard 25 each or 45 for both
Box of 75 children’s books 25 perfect condition, Box of eectrical supplies Several pieces of 10 feet wire 25 for all of it 8940823
- Some items for a 2007 Chevy Tahoe inside mat, Brand new back light as well, Set of mats for a 2018 2500 Dodge Ram, Doorbell ringer enhanced with wifi and protection for any home brand new $150
4438801331
- Lf a Honda CR-V car with low miles. Please call 7574140074. May consider a Toyota RAV4
- New queen mattress and box set value $254, please call 3314478 if interested and we will discuss the price
- In search of a 2/3 bedroom trailer with 2 bedrooms! Want to be able to purchase the trailer and move it to a piece of land I have. Call 7578943527
- Lf a van 1980-99 or older type van or truck. Need a larger vehicle to do volunteer work for church 4104228973
- Old wooden shipping box 2 foot by 4 1/2 foot $40. Kids tricycle by Schwinn $20. Lf nice shotgun or pistol 3877506
