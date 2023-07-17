Funeral services for Blanche Spicer of Salisbury, MD will be held on Tuesday 7-18-2023 at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, MD.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.  Interment will be held at the Maryland Veteran Cemetery, Hurlock, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, MD.