1. Yamaha 4 HP outboard motor. 4 stroke (quiet!) Kept on back of a sailboat. Used for 12 hours. Good trolling motor, $1000 cash ONLY. 7576952733

2. Generac 5500XL generator. Garage kept, low hours. Like new. $450. Delta 12” Commercial radial arm saw. 120-240 volts. Very little use, just taking up space. $400 7579990002

3. Reese 4 bicycle hitch mount bicycle carrier fits 2” or 1 1/4” receiver. Great condition. Call or text 7577106779.

4. Hibiscus plants in pots excellent condition. Cost $27 each, sell for $5 each. 15 available in onancock. LF purple Cherokee tomatos 1-2lbs per week. 703

6. Bobcat 331 mini excavator or $15000 obo 4432351416

7. Electric range. Refrigerator upper and lower. Dishwasher all in good condition around 3 years old 7857063662

8. Lf free bulldog 7576076112

9. Large office desk with 2 parts. bottom part is 71 by 29 by 24 inches deep. Top part 71 by 36 inches. Closed glass door on top with Three drawers for filing. Asking $275 paid $500 7578298034

10. Lf 500 feet of number 8 wire stranded wire or underground wire. Jon Deere 10 20 tractor new Jon Deere bush hog $6000 obo garage kept 6074374782 in Quinby

11. I Found a license plate on the highway that says Virginia is for lovers. expiration date is June 2025 which means it’s a Newer plate: TRT1255. I’m Holding it for 2 days and then I’ll give it back to dmv. Call me to come get it. Joseph a bank reserve neck ties $25. They Still have price tags $99 originally. Stacy Adams neck ties with matching pocket squares sets for $10 dollars. I also have Dress and casual shirts in excellent condition some new size Xxl. Dress shirts are 16 1/2 collar, length 36 35. 7577101490

12. Area rug multicolored $30. 4 interior doors $50 each or all for $175. 28 inches wide and 32 inches and 2 are 36 inches wide. 82 inches tall off white color. Grandfather clock with display shelves for dishes very good condition $2000. 4102519040

13. Table with 4 chairs on casters, table has a leaf with it free first come first serve to a good home 7579190098

14. 2008 sedoo jet ski. 54 hours of use. Just been serviced adult owned 155 hp $5200 7577105284

15. LF a place in accomack county 7577107695

16. 2013 Ford F150 XLT 4 Door SuperCab 4WD, V8, Tow Package, and lots more. Excellent condition. $17,900 obo. Can send pictures upon request. 2. EZAwn Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ in length, Navy color. $100 obo. Can send pictures upon request. 3. Makita Heavy Duty 1/2″ electric drill in good condition. $45 obo. 4104300476

17 .A.S.E Retired auto mechanic looking for some side work reasonable rates also ac work text problem and repair needed 2. L/F 2008 chevy equinox 3.4 v6 Awd transmission with low mileage reasonably priced 3. 2000 ford f150 4.6 v8 automatic single cab 8 ft bed no rust cold ac decent truck for 23 yr old can send pics 609-780-4960

18. 4 free kittens available. Grey and white. Call or text for info 7576941761

19. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287