The driver in an accident that lead to the death of a 26 year old Temperanceville woman has been charged with three crimes.

The accident occurred on April 12, 2023. The driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot SUV, 36 year old Jessica Greenley Waterfield, was traveling on Nocks Landing Road, when she struck three pedestrians in the rear. Erika Cherrelle Bailey, 26 years old, died upon impact, and her boyfriend, Duane Lee Turner, 39, along with their 6 year old daughter suffered serious bodily injuries. Turner and the 6 year old and were transported to Tidal Health Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland.

Waterfield, of Atlantic, Virginia (Accomack County) and her 3 year old passenger, were not injured in the crash.

Neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

The Virginia State Police reconstruction team conducted a through investigation and provided its findings to the Accomack Commonwealth’s Attorney, Spencer Morgan.

The fatal investigation was presented to a multi-jurisdictional grand jury for Accomack and Northampton County on July 14, 2023, and a true bill was provided for the following charges: reckless driving, careless driving, and involuntary manslaughter.

On July 17, 2023, Jessica G. Waterfield turned herself in to the Virginia State Police.