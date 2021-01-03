Mrs. Rebecca Justis “Becky” Reade, 91, wife of the late George B. Reade and a resident of Parksley, VA, passed away at her home on Friday, January 1, 2021.

Born November 18, 1929 in Hunting Creek, VA, she was the daughter of the late Frank L. Justis and Nina Elizabeth Shrieves Justis. Becky was raised in Painter, VA, and graduated from Central High School. She retired from NASA, and was a loyal member of St. Thomas United Methodist Church. Throughout the years, Becky enjoyed playing the piano, singing, the outdoors and taking care of her yard, reading, and crocheting.

Survivors include her daughter, Nina R. Shaw of Parksley; niece, Teresa J. Parks (Jimmy) of Bloxom, VA; two granddaughters, Leslie L. Hart (Mark), and Amy L. Ford (Greg), all of Onancock; three great-granddaughters, Baylee Hart (Tyler), Kerry Ford, and Kacey Ford; her great-great-grandson, Shaw Hart; and special in her heart are G.W. Hart (Kelley), and Wayne and Georgie Brown. In addition to her husband and parents, Becky was predeceased by a brother, Preston Lee Justis, and son-in-law, Tommy Shaw.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Liberty Cemetery in Parksley on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., with Pastor Will Sloan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas United Methodist Church, c/o Dana Bundick, P.O. Box 485, Parksley, VA 23421, or to Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, P.O Box 518, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

