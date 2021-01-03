The Eastern Shore reported 32 additional COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning, with 30 in Accomack and two in Northampton. Accomack also reported one additional COVID-19 hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 110 tests for a test positive rate of 29%.

Two additional vaccines were administered in Accomack with 10 additional in Northampton.

Virginia reported 4,218 addiitonal COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning with 2,171 additional probable cases.

Seven additional deaths were reported statewide, probable deaths were unchanged.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 27,541 tests for a test positive rate of 15.3%.

.