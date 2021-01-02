The Eastern Shore reported 23 additional test positives on Saturday morning, with 21 in Accomack and two in Northampton. Accomack also reported three additional hospitalizations. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 234 tests for a test positive rate of 9.8%.

On Friday, Accomack County reported 11 additional test positives and Northampton reported eight additional test positives. All other metrics were unchanged for the Eastern Shore Friday. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 117 tests for a test positive rate of 16.2%.

Virginia reported 2,610 additional confirmed COVID-19 test positives with 1,575 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 13 to 2,401 statewide.

31 additional deaths were reported statewide with 13 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 46,619 tests for a test positive rate of 5.5%.

.