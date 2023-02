https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNkyaBZvy-8

MORNING GOLD: If you find you are holding on to grudges, resentment, anger or any other of a host of destructive emotions, let it go. There's a saying that equates it to holding a hot coal in your hand and expecting it will burn the other person when, in fact, the only person it hurts is you.Instead, spend more time and energy looking forward rather than backwards. There's plenty of negativity in the world, we don't need to add to it. Adapt and move forward.So, put the glass down and let it go....I backed up the gold thoughts with Tim McGraw's song Let It Go(listen here:I been caught sideways out here on the crossroadsTryin' to buy back the pieces I lost of my soulIt's hard when the devil won't get off your backIt's like carryin' around the past in a hundred pound sackToday, I'm gonna keep on walkin'I'm gonna hold my head up highGonna leave it all behindToday, I'm gonna stand out in the rainLet it wash it all away, yeah, wash it all awayI'm gonna let it go, oh, oh, oh yeahI'm gonna let it go, oh, oh, oh yeahSkeletons and ghosts are hidin' in the shadowsThreatening me with all the things that they knowChoices and mistakes - they all know my nameI'm through holdin' in and holdin' on to all that painToday, I'm gonna keep on walkin'I'm gonna hold my head up highGot no more tears to cryToday, I'm gonna stand out in the rainLet it wash it all away, yeah, wash it all awayI'm gonna let it go, oh, oh, oh yeahI'm gonna let it go, oh, oh, oh yeahI know, I know, I know, I know I been forgivenI know, I know, I know, I'm gonna start livin'Today, I'm gonna keep on walkin'I'm gonna hold my head up highI'm gonna leave it all behindToday, I'm gonna stand out in the rainLet it wash it all away, yeah, wash it all awayI'm gonna let it go, oh, oh, oh yeah