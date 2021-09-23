Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Ann Sample of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be at Macedonia Memorial Park, Westover, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.