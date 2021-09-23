Funeral services for Mr. Fulton Williams, Jr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.