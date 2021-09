Funeral services for Mrs. Carrie Burton Williams of Parksley will be held at Baptist Bible Church on Saturday afternoon at 1, with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

Contributions in Carrie’s memory may be made to Baptist Bible Church, 24577 Front Street, Accomac, VA 23301.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

