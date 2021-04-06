Arthur Ray Thornton, Sr., 70, husband of Kathryn Bundick Thornton, of Melfa, passed away on April 5, 2021 at his residence.

Born on March 27, 1951 in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late Emory Thornton and Ann Marie Isdell. Arthur was an estimator and gasoline installer for Delmarva Petroleum Services. Gasoline installation and estimation was truly Arts calling, and he was vastly knowledgeable in the field – often being the go-to for questions in the industry. He also enjoyed fishing, woodworking, carpentry, and anything to do with using his hands. Mostly, he loved spending time with his wife, Kathy.

Other than his wife, Kathy, Arthur is survived by a son, Arthur Ray Thornton, Jr. (Laura) of Wachapreague; two daughters, Kathy Jo Davis (Billy) of Onley and Kelly Ann Thornton of Henderson, KY; brothers, John Thornton (MaryLou) of Melfa, Norman Thornton (Diane) of Wachapreague, Kenny Thornton (Linda) of Wachapreague and Ricky Thornton (Chuck) of Seaford, DE; grandchildren, Billy Davis, III of Accomac, Whitney Davis of Chesapeake, VA and Ariel Epps of Melfa; great-grandchildren, Coleman Ray Davis of Chesapeake, VA, Harper Ruth D’Cristina of Chesapeake, VA; and his beloved dog, Klaire “Bear-Bear”.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 8th at 11:00Am from the Edgehill Cemetery in Accomac with Rev. Jonathan Carpenter officiating.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

.