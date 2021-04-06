- 4-wheel surry bike. Canopy/fun for family to ride. $1,000. 7577108868
- want to buy a golf cart…..reasonable price 4104307128
- Looking for 5-10 4’x8′ sub flooring 3/4″. I anyone has any for sale at a reasonable price will pick it up cash in hand. Also looking for A piece of Lenolium 10′ x 12′, For sale 3500w Coleman generator electric start. Have a new carberator in the box to go with it. $400 OBO CALL 757-710-8606 ANYTIME
- 2006 ford taurus black in color goodrunning car 200k miles1600.00 757-302-5082
- Onancock, looking for someone to do carpentry, power washing, painting at different properties located in Onancock, call or text 203.231.4632
- Landscaping Timbers – 5.75 inches square. 4-12ft and 4-10ft. FREE. You Haul Away. Some are in better shape than others. Call or email. Exmore Area. 7576468243
- Colored tv $20, Upright eureka vacuum $20, New house phone $20, All 3 for $50 Lf donation for microwave 7573312598
- Lf pickup truck around $2500 in good shape 3501315
- Lf dual axel used car trailer cheap as possible, Lf Full sized work truck cheap as possible might need work 3025191311
- 7577092659 call anytime. China table set with table and chairs with a hutch in solid oak. see it to appreciate it $400 worth way more
- Landscaping rocks made of concrete and round 5 dollars each, Boxes of floor tile 15 dollars a box, Bobby swayne decoy carvings 7577105600
- 18 foot center console boat 2 swivel seats hood solid boat all glass comes with 90hp motor $1000 4429274
- Lf washer and dryer reasonable price 7578548926
- Lf any junk appliances or scrap to pick up for free 6782566
- lf microwave 7577098118
- American camper 2 burner propane stove only used once also with 2 full propane canisters $40 obo 7877652
Lf something to rent in accomac county for one adult need ASAP 7573505088
