  1. 4-wheel surry bike. Canopy/fun for family to ride. $1,000. 7577108868
  2. want to buy a golf cart…..reasonable price 4104307128
  3. Looking for 5-10 4’x8′ sub flooring 3/4″. I anyone has any for sale at a reasonable price will pick it up cash in hand. Also looking for A piece of Lenolium 10′ x 12′, For sale 3500w Coleman generator electric start. Have a new carberator in the box to go with it. $400 OBO CALL 757-710-8606 ANYTIME
  4. 2006 ford taurus black in color goodrunning car 200k miles1600.00 757-302-5082
  5. Onancock, looking for someone to do carpentry, power washing, painting at different properties located in Onancock, call or text 203.231.4632
  6. Landscaping Timbers – 5.75 inches square. 4-12ft and 4-10ft. FREE. You Haul Away. Some are in better shape than others. Call or email. Exmore Area. 7576468243
  7. Colored tv $20, Upright eureka vacuum $20, New house phone $20, All 3 for $50 Lf donation for microwave 7573312598
  8. Lf pickup truck around $2500 in good shape 3501315
  9. Lf dual axel used car trailer cheap as possible, Lf Full sized work truck cheap as possible might need work 3025191311
  10. 7577092659 call anytime. China table set with table and chairs with a hutch in solid oak. see it to appreciate it $400 worth way more
  11. Landscaping rocks made of concrete and round 5 dollars each, Boxes of floor tile 15 dollars a box, Bobby swayne decoy carvings 7577105600
  12. 18 foot center console boat 2 swivel seats hood solid boat all glass comes with 90hp motor $1000 4429274
  13. Lf washer and dryer reasonable price 7578548926
  14. Lf any junk appliances or scrap to pick up for free 6782566
  15. lf microwave 7577098118
  16. American camper 2 burner propane stove only used once also with 2 full propane canisters $40 obo 7877652

    Lf something to rent in accomac county for one adult need ASAP 7573505088