Funeral services for Mr. Archie Lewis of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Mills Memorial Baptist Temple, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Rev. Roberts will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.