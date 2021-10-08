1.2002 Dodge Dakota 4×4 pickup, runs, transfer case needs work to move, $1,800 757-693-1450

2.Electric hospital bed $150, wheelchair $50, Walker $50 757-894-2043

3.Brand new HP desktop $300, Fishing chair $30, 3 ton jack $225 757-894-1233

4.LF home for a cat w/ 6 kittens, paperwork included 252-698-1580

5.Floor mats for a 2017 Kia Sorento, Farmall Cuckoo Clock, 14 plug-in Christmas candles 757-710-0132

6.LF female goat & female sheep 757-350-1080

7.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts, $1,000 obo 757-607-7664

8.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

9.LF 2 bedroom home 757-694-7226

10.LF burn barrels 757-377-3689

11.Bissell bagless vacuum $25, Hamilton Beach microwave $25, black queen headboard and frame $60 757-694-1635

12.2 matching living room chairs $75, 3 color TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each $45, all items negotiable 757-678-7483

13.new queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

14.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569

15.FREE herd of goats 757-607-6849

16.14ft aluminum V-bottom boat, trailer included, oars & oar locks $400 607-435-8569

17.Frigidaire refrigerator in excellent condition, ice maker $60, Dining room table w/ 6 chairs $45, serious inquiries only, LF pickup & trailer hitch 410-913-7413

18.HP Laptop in excellent condition, in the box $150 757-894-2434

19.302-519-1311 LF duel axle car trailer, 16-20ft, 2004 Chevy Silverado, dependable truck, fully loaded $3,900

20.757-710-5238 brand new 40gal upright electric water heater, used 2 months, $150, heavy duty Window AC unit, 220volt, runs fine $200, LF Rottweiler puppy

21.Dryer, slight squeaking, some scratches $50 757-387-7697

22.Guineas birds, born this spring 757-817-4722

23.LF around 400 bricks 757-650-5663

24.Automatic transmission fluid, socket-ratchet set, 5,120btu heater $12 757-665-4581

25.aluminum soda & beer tabs 757-678-3619

26.Set of House/DJ speakers, 4ft tall by 2.5ft. wide, 8 ohms $250 firm, brand new pair of tires 185-60-15 $50, men’s jeans 38w-32l $5 apiece 757-710-1490

27.4ft tall freezer $100 757-374-6272

28.white Frigidaire stove $275, barely used 4 factory rims $250 757-709-0734