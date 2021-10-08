Funeral services for Delores Morton of Salisbury, MD will be held on Friday 10/08/21 at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
2 hours ago
