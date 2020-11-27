A private service for Anne Hardy of Salisbury, MD will be held on Monday 11-30-20 from 12 noon til 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be held at Metropolitan Church Cemetery, Bowland Hill, Princess Anne MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
