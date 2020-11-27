1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414
2.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034
3.LF boxer or boxer puppy 443-665-4177
4.LF pecans 757-824-4950
5.Northampton County records and books 757-999-0083
6.LF studio apartment for rent within price range of $500-$525 a month 757-709-1842
7.Full size portable crib, $35 757-710-0850
8.1988 Porsche 944 $4,000 obo 757-387-2711
9.Kerosene heater $40, 8hp Evinrude outboard motor for parts $10 757-695-0402
10.4in. diameter 33ft well drilling kit, new in box $350, 2 6 gun cabinets w/ locking doors $75 each $125 for both, 10 gauge 3.5 magnum double barrel shotgun $500 757-894-9230
11.LF firewood, LF musical instruments to fix up 442-7889
12.Salt treated lumber, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566
13.1950-1951 Ford 8N tractor, needs some repairs $800 obo, mobile home wood stove $450 obo 757-442-1060 call or text
14.Onkyo surround sound system w/ subwoofer, 5 speakers, remote control $75, recumbent exercise bike $100 obo, 2 queen size futons, nice fabric, black $75 each $125 for both 757-710-1490
15.Call after 4 757-710-5238 Maytag washer & dryer combo unit $125, diesel backhoe w/ new parts $7,500, John Deere riding mower $225, LF somebody to work on a Bobcat
16.757-710-0960 LF used recliner, wider, clean, good working condition
17.Baker fireplace insert, made of 1/4in plate steel $400 757-894-3742
18.7.5ft pre lit Christmas tree w/ clear and colored lights $75 757-442-4142
19.2007 Dodge Caravan $1,600 obo, clothes to give away, tools 7571894-1521
20.1994 Dodge Dakota, runs great, new tires, bed cap, tail light needs work $1,300 757-854-8413
21.LF interior doors, sheet rock, insulation 607-437-4782
22.Upright vacuum, cable box, 2 color TVs 757-331-2598