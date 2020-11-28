This Giving Tuesday, December 1, the YMCA of South Hampton Roads and TowneBank are partnering to bring community home to the Y. As a relationship and friendship-driven local bank, TowneBank, for the second year in a row, will match total donations up to $50,000 made to the Y on the world’s largest day of giving.

This year the YMCA of South Hampton Roads shared that the generosity of donors and partners is more important than ever before. With a prolonged community health crisis leaving dozens of communities across the Y’s footprint with access challenges to programs like essential childcare, virtual learning support, safe healthy living resources, and even at times their next meal, donations on Giving Tuesday will go to ensuring those that are in need of the resources the Y offers are served, no matter the barriers to access that may exist.

TowneBank’s generous match of total donations up to $50,000 means that when someone gives to the Y on Giving Tuesday, their $50 gift turns into a $100 gift. Even better—a gift to the YMCA of South Hampton Roads stays within your community. The potential to make a difference by choosing the Y as your local charity of choice on this global day of good has never been greater.

“When you give to the Y on Giving Tuesday, or any day of the year, you are ensuring equitable access to resources that the Y is committed to providing, no matter the challenges that may face our communities, economically or socially,” said Anthony Walters, President and CEO for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads. He continued to share that if it weren’t for the ongoing support of donors, volunteers and partners aligned with paralleled missions, just like TowneBank, then programs, like the Y’s Pandemic Childcare and e-Learning Academy, which have served over 3,000 children without pause since late March, would not be possible for all.

A gift to the Y on Giving Tuesday helps ensure critical programs, like child care, virtual learning support, alternative healthy living options like the Virtual Y, and the future operations of YMCA locations can continue being resources that our neighbors can count on.

Locally, the Eastern Shore Family YMCA in Onley has been serving the Eastern Shore for 20 years and the new Cape Charles YMCA Facility is under construction.

