Our loving mother, Ann C. (Pruitt) Harrison (“Nanny” to all that knew her), passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Nassawadox Rehab and Nursing, completely surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born to Pete and Mary Carpenter on January 28, 1932. After completing high school, she married the love of her life, Thomas Eugene Pruitt, and together they had four children. After Gene died at an early age, Ann went on to marry Chuck Evans and Lamar Harrison.

Her home was where she was the happiest. She loved to paint and wallpaper, and shared her ability to do so with many. She loved spending time in the kitchen, and assumed that anyone that stopped by would need something to eat. One of her favorite times was Christmas, when she baked hundreds of toll house cookies for friends and family. (The grandchildren got their own special bags.)

Her next true love was her love for little children. Every child that has ever met her, has been fed well, and rocked to sleep in Nanny’s arms.

She is predeceased by her husbands, Gene Pruitt, Chuck Evans, and Lamar Harrison; son, Tommy Pruitt; parents, Pete and Mary Carpenter; six brothers and sisters, Jack Carpenter, Bob Carpenter, Betty Carpenter, Lula Lee Carpenter, Louise Hudgins, and Mary Dean Kellam.

She leaves behind her three children, Peter Pruitt (Marsha), Betty Ann Latimer (Dennis), and Mary Lou Robbins; her seven grandchildren, Jessika Pruitt, Adam Pusey, Hunter Latimer, Tina Denston, Jennifer Tankard, Russell Robbins, Jr, and Mary Kate Moats; eighteen great grandchildren, Gibson, Jordan, Carter, Kristina, Mackinzie, Tyler, Breanna, Dvin, Evan, Marcus, Ashton, Jayden, Amiah, Ripken, Rileigh, Sawyer, Anchor, and Tucker; and five great-great grandchildren, Kaeden, Tre, Malayaa, Majesty, and Blessence. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews that she loved just like her own children. Nanny was a shining example to all of us of what love really is.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

