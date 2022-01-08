Thomas Earl Sawyer, Sr., 84, husband of the late Antoinette M. “Toni” Sawyer and a resident of Birdsnest, VA, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, VA. A native of Roanoke Rapids, NC, he was the son of the late Walter Lee Sawyer and the late Lessie Bess Sawyer. He was a pipefitter with Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 110, Norfolk, a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War and a member of Exmore Baptist Church.

He is survived by a son, Tony A. Sawyer of Norfolk, VA; a brother, William Jimmy Sawyer of Moyock, NC; a sister, Barbara Philyaw of Chesapeake, VA; two step-sons, Charles F. Olinger of Birdsboro, PA, and Timmy Sieber of Baltimore, MD; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents Thomas was predeceased by a brother, Walter L. Sawyer, Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:00AM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Private interment will follow in Eastville Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will join friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.