Nandua swimmers swept their meet against Poquoson on Friday Jan 7.

Final score for the girls team was

Poquoson 56

Nandua 90

First place finishers on the girls team were Emma Cathey 200 freestyle, Grace Bentley 200 Individual Medley, Madison Johnson 50 freestyle, & Grace Bentley 100 freestyle. The girls team swept the relays with first place finishes in all 3 relays.

Final score for the boys team

Poquoson 49

Nandua 51

First place finishers on the boys team were Camden Lewis 200 Individual Medley, Patrick Lilliston 50 freestyle, Blaise Seigrist 100 butterfly and Alban Cuba 100 breaststroke. Nandua boys tied for first in the 200 freestyle relay.

Grace Bentley qualified for the State Championship meet in the 200 Individual Medley.

.